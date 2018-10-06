Carson City Road Report Oct. 8-14

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 8-14:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closure expected at the following location due to road/utility work.

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.

I-580 will have intermittent lane closures between South Reno and Washoe Valley, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have intermittent lane closures between Roop Street and U.S. 50, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Custer Circle and Canyon Drive, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. Edmonds Drive will have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.