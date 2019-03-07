Carson City Rotary grant to fund Montessori garden

The Rotary Club of Carson City has awarded an education grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Carson Montessori School. The grant award is the culmination of a grant application process aimed at enhancing the educational experience of the community's youth.

The grant award will help fund a hydroponics garden with fourth grade students at the Carson Montessori School. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in water without soil. The water is enriched with nutrients and the plants need some type of stability medium to support the root system. Students will determine the needed hydroponic system or alternative method for their indoor garden projects. Students will design, illustrate, build and evaluate a prototype as well as redesign their garden as needed. This project will provide students a real-world, hands-on agricultural experience. They will share their newly found knowledge with students in other grade levels. Teachers Todd Ross and Kristina Meister will facilitate this student-led project.

The Rotary Club of Carson City is active in promoting education in the community. Activities include awards for Student of the Week, Teacher of the Month and scholarships to students pursuing a postsecondary education. The Rotary Club recently allocated funding to remodel the library at Western Nevada College.