Carson City Salvation Army gift drive needs help

The Salvation Army is collecting Christmas Toys for disadvantaged children. As this year's campaign finishes up the Army is running short on gifts for middle school and high school boys and girls.

The Angel Tree gifts purchased for the children are often the only Christmas gifts they receive.

"Even though the children may never know where these gifts come from, the feeling they get on Christmas morning when they open their gifts will stay with them forever," said Capt. Mark Cyr, local leader of The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County. "We ask for the community's help to ensure no child is forgotten this holiday season. Let's make their Christmas wishes come true."

Suggested gifts for the most needed age group include: Portable phone charger, blue tooth speaker/headphones, bedding set, bicycle, karaoke machine, drone, RC car/helicopter, makeup and perfume, science/chemistry set and gift cards.

Since most of the drop off collection sites are being picked up this week The Salvation Army is asking for toys, gift cards and monetary donations to be dropped off at its 911 E. 2nd St., Carson City location. You can also make a monetary donation at CarsonRedKettle.org. You can also call the office at 775-887-9120 ext. 2 and the Salvation Army can arrange to pick up donations. For information or updates go to The Salvation Army's web page http://www.carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army, at its new location, 911 E. 2nd St., serves more than 21,000 people each year from Carson City and Douglas County helping with school supplies, emergency food, emergency lodging, utilities, holiday assistance, Summer Day Camp, Before School Care, and Summer Camp.

For information on The Salvation Army's Angel Tree drive contact Christie Contreras at 775-887-9120 Ext. 2