Carson City Salvation Army ‘Turkey Drop’ on Friday

The Carson City Salvation Army seeks to collect 500 turkeys for families in need for Thanksgiving for its annual Turkey Drop this Friday, and Capt. Mark Cyr, who's helped to coordinate the effort with his wife for the past eight seasons, is hoping for a great, late push at MAX Casino in Carson City.

The Salvation Army serves families in Carson City and Douglas County, and it hopes to collect turkeys and the traditional meal side dishes to create boxes and help 500 families in Carson City and Douglas and Lyon counties.

"We want to fulfill any need that's necessary," Cyr, Carson City Corps officer, said Monday, stating they wanted to focus on helping those not already being reached by local agencies such as Friends In Service Helping (FISH) or the Douglas County Food Bank.

Donations being accepted include hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, cans of yams and other items.

As of Monday, there had been no turkeys donated, and Cyr said that might have been due to the Salvation Army's recent move from its location on Colorado Street to 911 E. Second St.

"Normally, we'd have 10 to 12 turkeys by now, but people haven't heard that we're doing (the event) yet," Cyr said Monday.

He said at intake, he hears from those who come to receive the food and is touched by their circumstances.

"Some of the stories I hear are heartbreaking," he said. "We have people who have health problems, where everything's fine, but they have problems and they have to leave their jobs. … They go from being middle class to being in poverty. People are very appreciative of what we do, and we're always very happy about the way the community comes out and supports us."

Cyr said at least 20 to 25 volunteers also are needed to help in two-hour shifts at the collection on Friday, but more will be welcome.

"We appreciate the way the community supports us," he said.

The Turkey Drop takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at MAX Casino, 900 S. Carson St. Radio show 99.1 FM Talk will broadcast live. The Salvation Army asks for dead and frozen turkeys only; it can't accept live turkeys. Donations also will be accepted and can be sent to P.O. Box 956, Carson City 89702, dropped off at 911 E. Second St. in Carson City or made online at http://www.carsonturkeydrop.org.