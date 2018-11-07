Carson City Santa Train tickets on sale

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City has set the dates for its 34th year of Santa Train.

The Santa Trains will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the weekends of Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Children and their families ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic Virginia and Truckee Railroad No. 25 steam locomotive. On their way around the museum's track, Santa Claus hands out candy canes to all the riders.

Trains run every half hour.

Inside the Wabuska Depot, youngsters can write letters to Santa or color pictures. Tickets are $5 for all riders. Children 2 and younger who sit in an adult's lap are free.

Advance tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2Oj5dQs.

Only select trains will be available for online ticket purchase during the first two weekends of Santa Train. No tickets will be available for online sales during the final weekend of Santa Train. Online ticket sales close 24 hours before departure. Advance tickets also can be purchased in person at the Railroad Museum.

The Santa Trains are run in partnership with the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St. in Carson City.