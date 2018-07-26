Carson City School Board OKs funds for reading program

Calling it "extraordinary circumstances," the Carson City School Board of Trustees approved spending $325,120 out of contingency funds to maintain the district's Read By Grade 3 program.

The vote to maintain staffing allows the district to fund five positions and two after school programs: a teacher/interventionist at Bordewich Bray and Fremont elementary schools; three Success for All tutors at Fritsch Elementary School; and after school programs at Fremont and Seeliger elementary schools.

The district was notified in May that despite having the highest point score of any applicant it was only awarded $213,716 for its RBG 3 program. The district had asked for $1.19 million for the coming year.

The state and district are still in conversations to rectify the situation. Superintendant Richard Stokes has been working with State Superintendent Steve Canavero and Gov. Brian Sandoval's Chief of Staff Mike Willden on a solution. Stokes and trustees in conversation about the approval of the $325,000 were hopeful to receive grant funding and possible return the funding to the contingency account.

Stokes who recommended the expenditure on Tuesday had previously said he didn't think it was a good idea. After meeting with other school district officials he recommended the expense to the board.

"I think we are in a fairly strong position to move forward … to put the wheels in motion to keep the Read By Grade 3 program," Stokes said.

Recommended Stories For You

The board had questioned earlier this month that if when other grant funding didn't come through, if they would then look to contingency funds. The consensus was this was an "extraordinary circumstance," and that keeping the program at a high level was important for the early education of the district's students.

In other items, the board:

Approved the tentative agreement between the district and the Carson Educational Support Association through 2022. Details weren't released.

Approved the agreement between the district and the Carson City Health Services Personal Association for the 2018-19 school year. Details weren't released.

Trustee Ryan Green abstained from both votes, saying while he was in favor of the agreements, he wanted to read them prior to voting. He made a motion to table the vote, but it was turned down by the board. Representatives from both CESA and CCHSPA said waiting to approve the contracts would impact pay as the start of the new school fiscal year is Aug. 1.

Approved a 2 percent salary increase for fiscal years 2018-2022 for associate superintendents, directors, managers, and other employees not covered by association contracts.