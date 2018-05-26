Carson City School District employees honored for dedication to education

Thirty-eight employees who have worked a collective 750 years at Carson City School District will retire this year. The retirees were recognized at the school board meeting on May 22.

"There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated service," said Richard Stokes, superintendent. "They have all been great friends and outstanding colleagues. We wish them all a well-deserved retirement."

Each of the following employees have worked within the school district for 10 or more years. They're listed by last name (alphabetized) followed by their first name, last position or title held and duration of employment with the district:

Akers, Carolina — materials services supervisor at Operations Services, 2005-2018

Batt, Maria — custodian at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1994-2018

Baum, Paula — Pre-K teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1992-2018

Caufield, Patrick — Spanish teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018

Cavanaugh, Beverly "Joyce" — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1998-2018

Conger, Michele "Shelly" — kindergarten teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2008-2018

Daniels, Sandra — interpreter at Student Support Services, 1993-2017

Davies, Paula — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1996-2018

Elam, Janice — bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 2002-2017

*Evans, Randall — bus driver with the Transportation Department, 2007-2018 (*deceased)

Foltz, Myrna — 4th grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 1994-2018

Fransen, Nancy — office specialist at the district office, 1998-2017

Frenna, Ingrid — 2nd grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2002-2018

*Frey, Jon Elizabeth — para professional III at Carson High School, 2000-2017 (*deceased)

Graham, Carolyn — 3rd grade teacher at Seeliger Elementary School, 2005-2018

Hellman, Karen — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2008-2018

Hughes, Janet — ESL teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2003-2018

LaChew, Joshua — inventory specialist at Operations Services, 2003-2018

Leiken, Pamela — 3rd grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 2004-2018

Lewis, Michele — vice principal at Carson High School, 2005-2018

Maples, Susan — kindergarten teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2001-2018

Medina, Abel — custodian at Eagle Valley Middle School, 1982-2018

Mannschreck, Christina — math teacher at Carson High School, 1995-2018

Osborn, Melissa — TOSA/implementation specialist – GATE at the Professional Development Center, 2006-2018

Ostrander, Steven — lead custodian II at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 1987-2017

Peri, Deanne — insurance benefits coordinator at the district office, 2004-2018

Peton, Linda — instructional assistant III at Carson High School, 1991-2018

Pradere, Steven — transformation office director at the district office, 1990-2018

*Quilling, Shane — physical education & health teacher at Carson High School, 2000-2018 (*deceased)

Riedl, Cynthia — early childhood and special education teacher at Student Support Services, 1999-2018

*Salazar Jr., Jose — head custodian at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2006-2018 (*deceased)

Saunders, Howard "Dean" — utility custodian at Carson High School, 1983-2018

Shirley, Charles — welding teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018

Stephenson, Patricia — administration office specialist at Carson High School, 1998-2018

Sylva, Debbie — instructional assistant IV at Carson High School, 1997-2018

Todarello, Deborah — bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 1994-2018

Valley, Laura — physical education teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1991-2018

Wertjes, Mary — 4th grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2000-2018