Carson City School District employees honored for dedication to education
May 26, 2018
Thirty-eight employees who have worked a collective 750 years at Carson City School District will retire this year. The retirees were recognized at the school board meeting on May 22.
"There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated service," said Richard Stokes, superintendent. "They have all been great friends and outstanding colleagues. We wish them all a well-deserved retirement."
Each of the following employees have worked within the school district for 10 or more years. They're listed by last name (alphabetized) followed by their first name, last position or title held and duration of employment with the district:
Akers, Carolina — materials services supervisor at Operations Services, 2005-2018
Batt, Maria — custodian at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1994-2018
Baum, Paula — Pre-K teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1992-2018
Caufield, Patrick — Spanish teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018
Cavanaugh, Beverly "Joyce" — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1998-2018
Conger, Michele "Shelly" — kindergarten teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2008-2018
Daniels, Sandra — interpreter at Student Support Services, 1993-2017
Davies, Paula — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1996-2018
Elam, Janice — bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 2002-2017
*Evans, Randall — bus driver with the Transportation Department, 2007-2018 (*deceased)
Foltz, Myrna — 4th grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 1994-2018
Fransen, Nancy — office specialist at the district office, 1998-2017
Frenna, Ingrid — 2nd grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, 2002-2018
*Frey, Jon Elizabeth — para professional III at Carson High School, 2000-2017 (*deceased)
Graham, Carolyn — 3rd grade teacher at Seeliger Elementary School, 2005-2018
Hellman, Karen — 1st grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2008-2018
Hughes, Janet — ESL teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2003-2018
LaChew, Joshua — inventory specialist at Operations Services, 2003-2018
Leiken, Pamela — 3rd grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, 2004-2018
Lewis, Michele — vice principal at Carson High School, 2005-2018
Maples, Susan — kindergarten teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2001-2018
Medina, Abel — custodian at Eagle Valley Middle School, 1982-2018
Mannschreck, Christina — math teacher at Carson High School, 1995-2018
Osborn, Melissa — TOSA/implementation specialist – GATE at the Professional Development Center, 2006-2018
Ostrander, Steven — lead custodian II at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 1987-2017
Peri, Deanne — insurance benefits coordinator at the district office, 2004-2018
Peton, Linda — instructional assistant III at Carson High School, 1991-2018
Pradere, Steven — transformation office director at the district office, 1990-2018
*Quilling, Shane — physical education & health teacher at Carson High School, 2000-2018 (*deceased)
Riedl, Cynthia — early childhood and special education teacher at Student Support Services, 1999-2018
*Salazar Jr., Jose — head custodian at Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 2006-2018 (*deceased)
Saunders, Howard "Dean" — utility custodian at Carson High School, 1983-2018
Shirley, Charles — welding teacher at Carson High School, 1994-2018
Stephenson, Patricia — administration office specialist at Carson High School, 1998-2018
Sylva, Debbie — instructional assistant IV at Carson High School, 1997-2018
Todarello, Deborah — bus attendant for disabled students with the Transportation Department, 1994-2018
Valley, Laura — physical education teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 1991-2018
Wertjes, Mary — 4th grade teacher at Fritsch Elementary School, 2000-2018