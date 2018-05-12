Carson City School District hires work-based learning coordinator

Yerania "Yette" De Luca has been appointed as work-based learning coordinator for the Carson City School District.

De Luca will develop, implement, expand and maintain a formal system of work-based learning that promotes school-community partnerships.

The program will provide students with a wide variety of career exploration opportunities such as internships, job shadowing and in-school exposure to careers and college preparation as well as training activities for development and real-world skills.

With nearly 12 years of business and auditing experience, De Luca previously served as a deputy legislative auditor with the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau where she audited state agencies for performance and compliance with regulatory mandates, strategic plans and budget requirements. Prior to that, she was the audit and compliance manager with Greater Nevada Credit Union where she developed risk-based audit programs for a $500M deposit and loan (auto and mortgage) portfolio, including operational and financial performance to ensure compliance with business strategies and federal/state regulatory requirements.

De Luca earned a master's in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's in resource management from Troy State University at Montgomery in Montgomery, Ala.

She's bilingual and served five years in the U.S. Air Force.

Recommended Stories For You

De Luca is also a graduate of Carson City's Chamber of Commerce Leadership Carson City, class of 2011.

"I trust that Yette will provide additional energy and focus in a new role within our school district," said Richard Stokes, CCSD superintendent. "She will provide valuable and dynamic support to administrative teams at each of our respective schools. And I anticipate she'll further promote relationships and strengthen ties between businesses, governmental agencies, educational institutions and the Carson City School District."