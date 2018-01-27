Carson City Schools Foundation awards teachers with $200 mini-grants

The Carson City School District, on behalf of the Carson City Schools Foundation, is pleased to announce the 10 winners of $200 mini-grants.

The competitive process garnered nearly 30 applications from district educators. The review committee had a difficult task of narrowing down all the worthy applications to award 10 grants.

The winners include the following: Danielle Boholst, third grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary; Kristina Britt, speech and language pathologist at Bordewich Bray Elementary; Ananda Campbell, librarian at Carson High School; Durrell Clark, Pre-K teacher at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada; John Corbitt, math teacher at Pioneer High School; Rachel Croft, STEM coach at Bordewich Bray Elementary; Hilary Mendeguia, eighth grade English teacher at Carson Middle School; Stacey Myrehn, librarian at Eagle Valley Middle School; Tara Shek, autism and special education teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary; Kathy Zuber, fourth grade teacher at Bordewich Bray Elementary.

"The Foundation is proud to recognize and support these exciting programs for students," Steven Reynolds, chairperson of the CCSF Board, said. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we're making a difference in our classrooms."

The Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community involvement and investment in the public schools of Carson City. This project is one of the many results of the "Empower Carson City 2022 Strategic Plan" — a five-year strategic plan for extraordinary schools built by the community of Carson City.

CCSF was created to increase student achievement through philanthropic investment and involvement. Established by the Carson City School District's Board of Trustees, the foundation promotes education programs that traditional funding sources may not be able to reach.

For information about the CCSF, visit ccschoolsfoundation.org. To make a contribution with your credit card, go to ccschoolsfoundation.org/campaigns/donations/.