Carson City schools offer student flu vaccinations

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) along with the Carson City School District is offering students flu vaccinations. There will be a team of CCHHS licensed nurses at each school to administer the flu vaccine. The vaccination is safe and benefits all age groups to protect against influenza illness.

The vaccine will only be available as a shot for all age groups for the 2018-2019 flu season. Based on recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the nasal mist vaccine won't be available. The shot will protect against four flu viruses.

In order for students to receive a flu vaccine complete and sign the consent form that is available by visiting http://www.carsoncityschools.com/news/News_Releases/vaccination_clinics.

Send the completed consent form back to the child's school/teacher at least one week before the school's vaccination date.

Read the Influenza Vaccine Information Statement. It will be given to your child on the day of vaccination or can be obtained from the CCHHS website, where you can also access more information: GetHealthyCarsonCity.org/immunizations.

Vaccination dates and locations: Oct. 2 and 3, Carson High; Oct. 4, Fremont Elementary; Oct. 4, Pioneer High; Oct. 5, Empire; Oct. 12, Bordewich Bray; Oct. 19, Mark Twain; Oct. 19, Seeliger; Oct. 22, Eagle Valley Middle School; Oct. 24, Carson Middle School; Oct.24, Bordewich Bray Early Childhood; Oct. 25, Boys and Girls Clubs Pre-K; Oct. 31, Fritsch.