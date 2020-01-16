Carson City Schools on 2-hour delay Friday

From the Carson City School District:

Due to winter related conditions, all schools in the Carson City School District will begin 2-hours later than their usual start time, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

All Pre-K and Early Childhood classes are canceled. Principals will adjust the school schedule for the shortened day. Educators and staff should arrive safely and as early as they are able, well before school is to begin on the shortened schedule. Please take caution and plan 2-times your normal travel time depending on driving conditions. The school day will end at the normal time. Breakfast will not be served.

