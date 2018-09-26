Carson City schools strategic plan meeting Wednesday

The Carson City School District needs local community members to attend the quarterly Community PLC (Professional Learning Community) meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m., inside the Carson High School Library.

Typically, the purpose of the meeting is to accumulate feedback from community members on how the district's strategic plan is performing and suggest ideas and systems to meet the goals and objectives of the plan. The meeting will also feature a presentation from "Fund Our Future," an organization aimed at challenging the existing mechanism for funding schools.

"This is really an opportunity to engage with business members, community leaders and parents in helping to improve our schools," said Carson City School District superintendent Richard Stokes. "Our schools are extensions of our community, so participation from the public is vital."