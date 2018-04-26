Carson City schools won’t have to make up missed days

The Carson City School District has announced students won't be required to make up the two days lost due to weather-related school cancellations. The last day of school for CCSD students will remain June 6.

Carson High School graduation will remain as scheduled June 9, at 9 a.m. on the football field.

Pioneer High School graduation will remain as scheduled June 5, at 6 p.m. in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center.

Eagle Valley Middle School's eighth grade promotion will be June 5, at 1 p.m. in the gym, and Carson Middle Schools eighth grade promotion will be June 6, at 1 p.m. in the gym.

The Nevada Department of Education formally approved two missed days (March 2 and March 16) and, based upon the annual instructional time, counted them as days in session for the calendar school year 2017-2018.

"These past two winters have matched an unprecedented number of school closures or snows days like we've never experienced before," said Richard Stokes, superintendent for Carson City School District. "Ms. Susan Keema, our associate superintendent for educational services, built out some extra days when developing the school calendar last year. And we are pleased to say, we are able to maintain important dates set for the end of the school year.

"We've done our best to maintain all state educational requirements while also following the expected protocol. Of course all of this is contingent upon having no additional lost school days."

Even though students won't be required to make up the lost days of instruction, teachers and staff will need to return to school June 7 and 8 to fulfill their contracts and for professional development.