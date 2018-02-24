Carson City Sears named National Premier Store

The Sears Hometown Store of Carson City has been named a 2018 "Sears Hometown Premier Store" for consistently offering the highest level of customer service, as well as outstanding store performance and quality standards.

Located at 3917 North Carson St., the Carson City store was one of only 352 locations throughout the company's 700-plus unit system to receive this national recognition this past quarter.

"We strive to serve our community with the highest-level of customer service, so this recognition speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our employees," said Brian Stoneman, owner and operator of the Sears Hometown Store in Carson City. "To be honored as a Premier Store is a direct reflection of their tenacity as well as the support of our community. We couldn't have earned this achievement without either and want to thank our customers for their continued patronage."

As part of this honor, each Premier Store will be given the opportunity to participate in special events along with other Premier Stores throughout the year.

"Brian Stoneman and his employees set a prime example for all other stores in our system to follow," said Will Powell, CEO and President of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc., which operates Sears Hometown Stores. "Naming the Sears Hometown Store of Carson City as a Premier Store is a testament to their strong commitment in serving their local community above and beyond what is typically expected."

Sears Hometown Stores are owned and operated by a member of the local community. To learn more about Sears Hometown Stores, visit http://www.searshometownstores.com.