Carson City Senior Center has new website

The Carson City Senior Center kicks off 2019 by encouraging patrons to visit its new website and asking for volunteers to submit stories to its newsletter and to help with service positions at lunchtime.

The Senior Center's new website is http://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org and Courtney Warner, executive director for the Senior Center, encourages everyone to check it out as the staff continues to upload more content. Some recurring sections of the newsletter include:

Activities — listing of regular activities with a description and information on class fees (if applicable); Services — supportive services available to help with your independence; Menu — current menu; What's Up! — Newsletter, Activities/Menu Calendar, Press Releases; Shopping — Gift Shop and Thrift Store; Volunteer Application; and Ways to Give — donate your time (volunteer), treasure (items to the Thrift Store) or funds

"Along with the new site, we continue to make improvements to our newsletter by adding more content and working to improve our timeliness to ensure the newsletter is ready before the next month begins," Warner said. "We are also actively soliciting writers to submit content to the newsletter on senior-related articles, facts, travel and more to make the newsletter more robust."

The Senior Center also is looking for volunteers to help in a variety of positions, Warner said.

"We are grateful to our friends at Greater Nevada Credit Union, who come at lunch time periodically and help out," Warner said. "We'd love to build similar partnerships with Carson City folks and other local businesses."

Recommended Stories For You

The following opportunities are currently available:

Galley — Prepare drinks as well as aid other volunteers throughout lunch service. Positions are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Coffee Cart — Serve drinks to seniors during lunch. Positions available weekdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Buser — Clean up during and after lunchtime. Positions available weekdays from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thrift Store — retail clerk, pick ups and deliveries, merchandising. Positions available Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; and Receptionist — greeting visitors, tours, information desk. Positions available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To join the newsletter mailing list, submit stories for the newsletter, or volunteer your time at lunch, please contact Tiffany Roberts, activity and volunteer coordinator for scheduling at 775-883-0703 or via email at: TRoberts@carson.org.