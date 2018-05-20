Carson City seniors earn nearly $1.5 million in scholarships

More than 60 Carson High School seniors were recognized Thursday for collectively earning $1.4 million in scholarships. Their accomplishments were celebrated in an awards ceremony at Senator Square at the high school, which highlighted the academic success of the Class of 2018.

"These students are well prepared when they leave Carson High School, and these scholarship awards are a testament to that," CHS Principal Tasha Fuson said. "We have students going onto military, technical schools, community colleges and major universities. We applaud all the local organizations and community support who've made a lot of these scholarships possible. The Class of 2018 has really embraced the opportunities available to them, and I couldn't be more proud. I am excited about their futures and what they will do after high school."

Nicole Van Geel earned the largest accumulative total in scholarships, valued at $355,000. And Chris Berggren earned the largest single scholarship from the Army ROTC, valued at $186,000, with an accumulative total of nearly $300,000.

2018 Scholarship winners

Greater Nevada Credit Union Scholarship: Catheryn Linkul, Jenaya Meyer, Jessica Preston, Kalysta Branco, Sara Knight

Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair Scholarship: Reece Canfield, Hannah Golik, Charles Lawlor, Ashley Lynch, Emily McCaskill, Paxton Spence, Jessica Preston

Carson Masonic Lodge #1 Scholarship: Daniel Beeston and Hannah Golik

Tiger Drive Scholarship: Linda Arreola, Tobias Arreola, Clariessia Jamison, Brisa Rodriguez-Rojas

Carson Educational Support Association ScholarshipBrandon Putzer Memorial Scholarship: Ashley Lynch

Debbie Elder Memorial Scholarship: McKenzie Henley-Ballard

American Association of University Women Capitol NV Branch Scholarship: Isabella Bruketta and Jessica Preston

Carson City Firefighters Scholarship: Emmili Crossman and McKenzie Henley-Ballard

Glenn Lucky Inspirational Scholarship: Kamille Soderstrom

Albert & Frances Seeliger Scholarship: Derek Barry, Laney Davis-Kenison, Terryn Earle, Hannah Golik, Jessica Preston, Dallin Shaffer

Carson City Host Lions Club Scholarship: Reece Canfield and Lauren Szendre

Timothy Jones Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Beeston

Timothy Jones HOSA Memorial Scholarship: Daritza Ortega

Carson City Republican Women's Club Scholarship: Ashley Lynch

CHS Wrestling Boosters Bing Blood Memorial Scholarship: Gurjant Mand

Carson City Lodge No 2177 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Scholarship: Constance Chan, Hannah Golik, Alexis Haight

Carson High School Class of 1977 Scholarship: Jessica Preston

Kerri Oxoby Memorial Scholarship: Reece Canfield and Nicole Van Geel

College Bound Cadet Scholarship: Constance Chan

Families United Scholarship: Jae Acuna, Daniel Beeston, Hannah Golik, Dawson Lamb, Osiris Mercado, Lauren Szendre

High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program Scholarship: Gabriel Gabica and Matthew Hinton

Carson High School National Honor Society Scholarship: Christopher Berggren, Reece Canfield, Hannah Golik, Alexa Haight, Ashley Lynch, Emily McCaskill

Promoting Educational Opportunities Scholarship: Makenzie McDaniel

Stephen Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Sara Knight

Jim Frank Memorial Scholarship: McKenzie Henley-Ballard and Gurjant Mand

Army ROTC Scholarship: Christopher Berggren

John and Grace Nauman Foundation Scholarship: Isabella Bruketta, Reece Canfield, Brennan Peterman, Paxton Spence, Viridiana Cacho-Alvarez

Jordan Woodward Memorial Scholarship: Jeanne Anderson and Bryson Keller

Dick Stoddard Memorial Scholarship: Emmili Crossman

CHS Football Boosters/Mac Wilson Memorial Scholarship: Kyle Glanzmann and Dawson Lamb

Promoting Education Opportunities Sisterhood Chapter X Carson City: Alexa Haight

Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic Scholarship: Ashley Lynch

Nevada Agricultural Foundation Scholarship: Brynn Lehman

Carson Valley Quilt Guild Scholarship: Jessica Preston

Carson City Kiwanis/Marilyn Elaine Scholarship: Reece Canfield and Dawson Lamb

Kiwanis Club Ralph Denny Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Golik

Virginia Nuzum/Jim Albee Trade Kiwanis Club Scholarship: Matthew Hinton and Tahawna Sawyer Trujillo

Merry & Jason Bayer Broad Horizons Scholarship: Daniel Beeston

Carson City Natives and Newcomers Scholarship: Osiris Mercado

George E. Reading Scholarship: Charles Lawlor and Kamille Soderstrom

Robert Z. Hawkins Scholarship: Alexa Haight, Ashley Lynch, Osiris Mercado

Aramark Scholarship: Jae Acuna, Daniel Beeston, Alexa Haight, McKenzie Henley-Ballard, Ashley Lynch, Osiris Mercado, Kamille Soderstrom

Soroptimist International of Carson City Girl of the Year Education Scholarship: McKenzie McDaniel

Special Recognition

Natalie Anderson: University of Tampa Dean's and Athletic Scholarship.

Mikaela Asby: Rotary Club of Reno Sunrise.

Daniel Beeston: UNR Nevada Scholars, UNR Pack Advantage Scholarship, Burger King Scholars Scholarship.

Christopher Berggren: Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) Scholarship, Oregon State Provost Scholarship, Ms. Betty Elizabeth Rowe Scholarship.

Isabella Bruketta: UNR Pack Pride Scholarship.

Madeleine Eustis: University of Oregon Summit Scholarship

Hannah Golik: Linda Lopez Memorial Scholarship, Semi-Finalist U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Reno Rodeo Association, OCEA, Burger King Scholarship.

Alexa Haight: Texas Christian University College of Fine Arts Academic Achievement Scholarship, Webster University Gold Academic Scholarship, University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award & University Scholarship, Institute of American Musical Theater Scholarship, TCU Scholar Scholarship.

McKenzie Henley-Ballard: UNR Pack Pride Scholarship.

Rheanna Jackson: Nevada Scholars, Cross Country/Track and Field UNR.

Madisson Jacobs: International Order of the Rainbow Girls Scholarship.

Sarah Jeffries: Carson Valley Pops Scholarship to Young Musicians.

Sara Knight: Ronald McDonald Housing Charities Global Scholarship.

Amanda Kolber: Nevada Promise Scholarship.

Dawson Lamb: Burger King Scholarship.

Charles Lawlor: NV Energy Powerful Partner Scholarship, UNR Pack Pride Scholarship.

Isael Lopez Plascencia: Peninsula College Scholarship.

Ashley Lynch: Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Anne M. Fearn 2018 Memorial Scholarship.

Christian Martinez: Nevada Promise Scholarship.

Osiris Mercado: Portland State Western Undergraduate Exchange WUE Scholarship, Portland State University GANAS Scholarship.

Dajarrah Navarro: University of West Alabama Athletic Scholarship.

Brennan Peterman: Missouri University of Science and Technology, Trustees, and Out of State Scholarships. Presidential Scholarship at UNR.

Melanie Proctor: Scheibner Scholarship.

Sarah Sever: Presidential Scholarship for Bryan College and Presidential Honors Award for Bryan College.

Alexys Solorio: Pack Pride Scholarship.

Wesley Sonnemaker: Northern Arizona University – Lync Theater Scholarship.

Paxton Spence: Presidential Scholarship

Hayden Story: Nevada Jr. Livestock Show Award Scholarship.

Rahul Preet Thind: Nevada Promise Scholarship.

Johann Thomsen: Academic Merit Scholarship from Montana State University, UNR Pack Pride Scholarship.

Nicole Van Geel: Pepperdine University Regent's Scholarship, University of San Diego Alcala' Award Scholarship, Whitworth University Mind and Heart Scholarship, UNR Presidential Scholarship.

Bethanney Winder: Presidential Scholarship