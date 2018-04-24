Carson City sets groundbreaking for Curry Street project

If You Go

Carson City's downtown revitalization efforts continue with another big road project.

The Downtown Curry Streetscape Project breaks ground next week with construction expected to get underway in early May and finish in October.

The Board of Supervisors last week approved the $3.99 million contract with Q&D Construction, the same contractor that overhauled Carson Street in 2016.

The work will mirror what was done on Carson Street — water and sewer lines replaced, sidewalks widened, gas streetlights converted to LEDs, and the road repaved.

The Curry Street project will add placing the electrical utilities underground, work being done by NV Energy and paid for by the city.

"To have that urban feel," said Dan Stucky, city engineer. "For beautification and reliability."

Recommended Stories For You

Curry Street's look will be the same as Carson Street, with pavers at Telegraph Square and benches, bike racks, and new landscaping throughout.

The project covers Curry Street from Robinson to Musser streets, and the one block portions of those side streets between Carson and Curry streets.

Work starts at Musser Street with a block-by-block replacement of the north-south water line, said Stucky.

The work requires a five-foot trench, which may not precipitate any street shut downs while traffic travels in a single lane.

In June and July, work will continue on upgrading east-west sewer lines.

In July and August, demolition to widen Curry Street sidewalks will occur and some of the landscaping installed, said Stucky.

Sidewalk work near business entrances will be done during off hours and boards placed over drying concrete so people can enter.

"Just like with Carson Street, there will be some way to access all the businesses," said Darren Schulz, director, Public Works.

Staff from Public Works and Q&D held a pre-construction meeting in March with affected businesses and most were familiar with the process from the Carson Street project.

"Q&D is willing to work with businesses if they're having an event," to ensure construction won't affect it, said Stucky

Public Works has also sent out letters to all major event organizers. Musser Street, for example, will be available the weekend of the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road, in which bicyclists ride the stretch between Carson and Nevada streets as part of the race.

And Taste of Downtown, usually set up on Curry Street, will likely take place on Carson Street this year, said Stucky.

Public Works will provide information on current road closures and detours at its carsonproud.com web site and Twitter account, and produce a weekly video with highlights, said Stucky.

Roughly half the funding, or $1.86 million, for the project is coming from the city's Infrastructure Tax fund, funded by .125 percent of the sales tax. The remainder is spread out between five other funding sources — redevelopment, water, sewer, stormwater, and the Regional Transportation Commission.

The groundbreaking ceremony is April 30 at 8 a.m. on Telegraph Square.