Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong announces bid for reelection

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong announced his bid for re-election Friday.

Furlong has served as the 27th Carson City Sheriff since 2003 and said he is looking forward to the possibility of continuing to carry out the duties of the Sheriff's Office.

"I'm proud of the many accomplishments of the department," Furlong said.

Furlong has prided himself on his collaborative efforts with various organizations in the community from the school district to the Fire Department.

"Our most recent collaborative effort, the Carson City School Resource Officer program, is just one example. Other similar programs include a strong, intense response to address mental health issues, and a collaborative effort with Advocates to End Domestic Violence to place a Victims Advocate in the Sheriff's Office."

He has also helped spearhead projects such as the SWAT medics program with the Fire Department, the FAAST and MOST programs for mental health and many others.

Recommended Stories For You

Furlong, best known for his visibility and approachability in uniform at community events, said he maintains an open-door policy and is committed to engaging with the public and to assist in identifying resolutions to issues. He participates in regional cooperative efforts to reduce the impact of crisis precipitated by mental health and has participated in local service organizations including the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Rotary International, Capital City Circles, Partnership Carson City, the Nevada Humane Society, Carson City Mental Health Taskforce.

"This philosophy has resulted in monthly postings of law enforcement educational and prevention topics through the press and social media outlets," he said. "As a strong believer in the power of a village, I welcome the public into the law enforcement agency."

The Sheriff's Office presents multiple opportunities for the public to engage. The Sheriff's Citizens Academy, delivered several times a year, provides community education on the law enforcement programs. Other community awareness events commanded by Furlong include the award-winning National Night Out, Cops and Kids street fair and dinner, and Carson City Nevada Triad in collaboration with the Carson City Fire Department and Senior Center.

Organizationally, Furlong said the department has built priority crime response elements targeting illegal drugs, gang activity, enhanced victim advocates, DARE, traffic management, a responsive K-9 program, regular uniformed and mounted sworn reserves, enhanced Aero and ground Search & Rescue, Volunteers in Police Services, youth cadets, RSVP volunteers and Veterans assistance. In the past three years, Carson City has seen its lowest crime rates in more than a decade.

"I am continuously mindful that public safety comes at a tremendous cost to the taxpayer," he said. "To avoid added burdens on businesses and families, we are creating initiatives and responses that are transparent and conservative in cost. The Tri-County Gang Unit and School Resource Officer programs are two examples of holding down costs while placing officers in the best positions to prevent threats to our community, business, families and children."

Furlong said he believes and promotes that the job isn't done, and some of the department's newest initiatives are just entering into maturity.

"Among my priorities in the immediate future is the return of a Traffic Enforcement unit, focusing on my goal of zero fatalities," he said. "The previous unit was lost to funding shortfalls during the collapse of the economy. Between errant drivers and sometimes oblivious pedestrians, it is time to bring back this functional responsibility to Carson."

In addition, he said that he continues to run for office because he genuinely loves the job and loves getting to be on the streets with his officers and the public.

For more information on Furlong's platform, visit KenFurlong.com.