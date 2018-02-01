Carson City sheriff recruiting for search and rescue team

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue is recruiting individuals for the coming year.

SAR performs wilderness and urban searches, evidence searches, wildfire evacuations and other tasks.

All team members are trained in a number of search skills such as mapping, compass use, Global Positioning System use, VHF radio, first aid and incident command systems. The training requirements are broad with real world application to maintain the acquired skill sets.

Additional training is provided for select personnel with ropes rescue and swift water rescue technicians.

The team is responsible for 153 square miles of varied wilderness and urban terrain, stretching from Eldorado Canyon to the shores of Lake Tahoe. SAR works directly for the sheriff's office, supporting the operations and detectives divisions and provides assistance to Carson City Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and neighboring counties.

Most often working independently, SAR uses personally owned vehicles in response to searches.

If you enjoy the rigors of the wilderness, maintain skill sets such as hiking, biking, scuba and off-roading, and have a desire to help others when they fear for their own lives, then search and rescue is looking for you. Though, officials with SAR want it to be clear the unit isn't just a hobby and requires a time and monetary commitment from its members, as members are required to maintain their own personal safety equipment.

A recruitment meeting will be held Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

More information can be found at carsonsar.com or by contacting carsoncitysr1@gmail.com.