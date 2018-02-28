Carson City Sheriff’s Explorers need donations for fundraiser

The Carson City Sheriff's Explorers program is looking for donations for its upcoming fundraiser.

The program is a nonprofit for youth to receive an amended law enforcement experience. This year, the organization is hosting a taco dinner to raise money for new uniforms, equipment and travel funds to go to competitions.

"Competitions are a big part of our training and we go all over California and Nevada to compete," said Explorer Noah Incopero. "We work on domestic violence, traffic stops and active shooter scenarios and we are a non-profit so we don't get any money from the department so we really rely on this."

Last year at its spaghetti dinner fundraiser, the organization had nearly 300 plates bought and it hopes to do just as well this year.

"It was successful last year, we had quite a bit of people," said Explorer Josh Sawyer.

This year, the group of 10 thought tacos would be a good meal for the community. With this event they're hoping to help engage with the community and show them what they do in the program.

"It is important for the program and the department (to engage)," Incopero said. "It is a youth program so we like to engage with the youths and give back. Most of us want to be in law enforcement and we have that urge to serve and we want to let the community know of the program and how much good it does for the youths."

To make it happen, the Explorers are looking for help with donations to put on the event. Sawyer said they're looking for the basic taco necessities such as meat, shells, beans, tomatoes and salsa. They hope to receive some help from local businesses and individuals.

"Anyone can help donate and as soon as we get the amount we need, we will stop asking," Sawyer said.

He said they're planning on visiting a number of businesses and organizations with donation letters to see if the community can help.

The event will be May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Sheriff's Office.

For information or to make a donation to the program, contact Josh Sawyer at joshuasawyer@outlook.com, Deputy Jeff Pullen at jpullen@carson.org or Deputy Cody Bindley at cbindley@carson.org.