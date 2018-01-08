Carson City Sheriff’s Office cracking down on distracted driving

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is cracking down on distracted drivers through the rest of January.

Distaracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on the phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in the vehicle, playing with the radio or entertainment system.

"You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention," said Sgt. Earl Mays in a press release. "Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing."

The Sheriff's Office urges everyone to be diligent while driving.

"Please put the cell phone away or use a hands free Bluetooth device," Mays said. "Holding your phone that is on speaker phone is still illegal."

Mays also warns drivers of pets in the vehicle. He said having pets sit in the backseat is the safest method while driving.

"Think of the injuries to your beloved animal if you were to get into an accident," Mays said. "With the winter weather upon us, now is the best time to be focused on the road and other drivers and not be distracted with everything else around us."

For resources about distracted driving, visit: http://www.distraction.gov/stats-research-laws/facts-and-statistics.html.