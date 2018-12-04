Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating death of female

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female found at her residence at the 900 block of Armstrong Lane in south Carson City. The female has been identified as 60-year-old Diane Lester.

The deceased female was found after the Sheriff's Office received phone calls requesting a welfare check. Deputies responded to known addresses associated with Lester, and ultimately located her at the Armstrong address. It has been estimated Lester may have passed away as many as 14 days before she was discovered by officers.

Records on file at the Sheriff's Office have indicated the deceased female had a recently documented history of suicidal thoughts. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday at the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office and the results are pending a toxicology review.

Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-283-7851.