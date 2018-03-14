Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
March 14, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers to assist with a variety of different duties.
Volunteers help deputies with such things as clerical support, answering questions to the public, at accidents, and scheduling jail visit appointments. They also provide help to veterans.
A spokesman said ideal candidates include retirees who are looking for something to do four to eight hours a week.
To qualify, they must have a valid Nevada drivers' license and have no felony arrests in their history. They need to pass a background check and work well with other people.
Anyone interested should contact Ken Smith, volunteer coordinator, at 887-2020 or 283-7810 or pick up an application at the front counter of the sheriff's office at 911 E. Musser St.
