Carson City Sheriff’s Office offers reward for info on vehicle burglary

Secret Witness is offering a reward, the amount to be determined, for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted for questioning relating to a burglary of a vehicle in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office investigation is attempting to locate a person of interest in a vehicle burglary which occurred on Jan. 13 in Carson City. Tanner Rust, a 27-year-old Carson City resident, was recently living on South Harbin Street and is known to frequent SlotWorld Casino.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 283-7850, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.