Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding endangered woman

The Carson City Sheriff's Office investigation division is asking for assistance in locating an endangered Carson City woman.

Erin Zellner, 27, was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Zellner was last seen on Oct. 12, leaving her children with a family member in Carson City. She was described as a danger to herself by family members.

Zellner was last seen driving her black 2007 GMC Envoy with Nevada license plates 718UMW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, dispatch 775-887-2677, investigation division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.