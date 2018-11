Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding runaway

The Carson City Sheriff's Office, Investigation Division is asking the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile male.

Juan Martinez, 17, was last seen on Nov. 14 after being dropped off for school on East Adams Street in Carson City. Information indicates that Martinez may be in Carson City or the Reno/Sparks area. Martinez is described as 5-5, 100 pounds with long, curly, black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.