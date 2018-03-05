Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying burglary suspects

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of a residential burglary.

Between Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24, a residential burglary occurred in the 500 block of Pavilion Court. A significant amount of property was taken from the residence including jewelry and coins.

Two suspects used the victim's credit card at JCPenny in Carson City on Feb. 24. The two are identified as an adult male and female.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Dispatch 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering $250 for information leading to arrest and prosecution of the suspects. All Secret Witness calls remain anonymous.