Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks information about reported drive-by shooting
January 23, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a drive-by shooting incident that occurred early Saturday night.
On Jan. 20, at 8:46 p.m., deputies were called to the 1800 block of East Long Street for reports of gunshots. Deputies discovered several bullet holes in the wall of an occupied corner apartment.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch 775-887-2677, Detective Sal Acosta 775-283-7855 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.
