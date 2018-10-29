Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks runaway teenager

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old female.

Payton Higgins left her Carson City residence on College Parkway on the morning of Oct. 24, according to a media release. Payton was with 18-year-old male Alex Rice of Woodfords, California. Payton was last seen running away from law enforcement on the evening of Oct. 25 in Woodfords. Payton and Alex may still be in Woodfords or Dresslerville area of Gardnerville in Douglas County.

Payton is 5-3, 110 pounds and blonde hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.