Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks volunteers for VIP program

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking volunteers for its Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff's Office program.

The VIPs provide supportive services for a number of duties throughout the department. Currently, they have positions open for front counter support providing clerical duties, addressing questions and offering information to the public; patrol operations assisting at accidents, parking violations and other activities; jail visitation to schedule appointments for Sunday visits; and the VIPs for Vets program to provide services to Carson City veterans.

To qualify as a volunteer, applicants must provide a Nevada driver's license, pass a background check and work well with others in the community. No experience is needed and all training will be provided.

If you're interested in joining the VIP program or want more information, contact volunteer coordinator Ken Smith at 775-283-7810. Applications are available during business hours at the front counter of the Sheriff's Office at 911 Musser Street.