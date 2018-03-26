Carson City Sheriff’s Office to focus on crosswalk safety on Thursday
March 26, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is conducting crosswalk operations Thursday as a part of their Joining Forces program.
The Sheriff's Office will be using highly visable pedestrians in the crosswalk throughout the city to attempt to locate vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.
The number of pedestrian deaths in 2017 increased from the year prior, from 80 deaths state-wide in 2016 to 100 deaths in 2017. In order to combat it, law enforcement agencies across Nevada are issuing citations to pedestrians and motorists who are breaking traffic safety laws.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges to obey all traffic-control signals and signs. If there's no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.
Motorists must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.
During the operation, any vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians will be educated on the importance of pedestrian safety — in the form of a traffic citation or warning.
The Sheriff's Office reminds all drivers to pay attention, espeically when the warmer weather arrives.
For more information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers, visit Zero Fatalities at http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
