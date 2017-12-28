Carson City Sheriff’s Office welcomes new undersheriff and assistant sheriff

The Carson City Sheriff's Office swore in their new administration staff Thursday.

Ken Sandage was sworn in as the undersheriff and Jerome Tushbant was sworn in as assistant sheriff.

"These positions are key to the citizens of Carson City," said Sheriff Ken Furlong. "Each gives up quite a lot to work here in these executive positions."

Sandage was the previous acting assistant sheriff before taking the undersheriff from Steve Albertsen, who retired Wednesday.

"It is an honor to be one of the top leadership in this department that has so many dedicated officers," Sandage said. "It is easy to lead when you have 100 percent dedicated heroes every single day and night. It is just an honor to work in this environment."

Tushbant filled Sandage's position.

Previously, he was chief of Capitol Police and has been involved in law enforcement for about 27 years in California and Nevada.

"I was saying if he is good enough to work for our governor, Jerome is more than good enough for Carson City," Furlong said.

Furlong described Tushbant as having amazing character and experience for the department.

Both men were pinned Thursday in front of their coworkers and loved ones as they took their new positions.

"It is a great pleasure when we have people in executive positions at the peak of their careers who want to lead and serve this community," Furlong said.

Also pinned Thursday was new Carson City Deputy James LaChew. He had been working with Nevada Highway Patrol before coming to the sheriff's office.

"I appreciate you joining this family, it is a great opportunity," Furlong said. "You are a great officer and I wish you the best in your career."