Carson City Sheriff’s Sergeant completes FBI Academy

Sergeant Jim Primka, a 21-year veteran of the Carson City Sheriff's Office, graduated from

graduated from the FBI National Academy, Class 271, in Quantico Va., on March 16.

Primka joins an elite group of law enforcement professionals, including four others at the Carson City Sheriff's Office, from around the world to have attended and successfully completed the prestigious training. The academy class consisted of 220 U.S. and international law enforcement students from 48 U.S. states and 20 countries around the world. Joining Primka at graduation were his wife, Melissa, and their two sons.

Primka began his study at the academy on January 7. During his 10 weeks of intense academic and physical training, he was enrolled in course studies to include Law Enforcement Approaches to Counterterrorism, Essentials for Law Enforcement Leaders, Legal Issues Impacting Law Enforcement Operations, Over-view of Forensic Science for Police Administrators and Managers, Fitness in Law Enforcement, and Contemporary Issues in Law Enforcement. With each subject matter, he was required to successfully complete exams, produce topic essays, perform and participate in group presentations, and provide weekly forums.

During his final exam, Primka attended the "Yellow Brick Road" physical fitness challenge. This tested the abilities of officers on a 6.1 mile run. The first half of the course was built by the U.S. Marine Corps, which consisted of wooded trails, creeks, scaling rock walls with ropes, a cargo net climb, and other obstacles, followed by a 3 mile run back to the FBI Academy. With his completion of all academic and physical studies, Primka earned 17 credits from the University of Virginia. According to Primka, he made many friends at the academy. He highlighted his participation in many meaningful discussions with other professionals regarding challenges, accomplishments, failures, and lessons learned in their departments. He stated, overall, this was the best experience of his career. The personal and professional development achieved was invaluable, he said.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said he applauded Primka's performance and accomplishments. As he's welcomed back into his Patrol and SWAT leadership positions, Primka will surely push this department forward towards its goals of having the best employees and readied agency possible, Furlong said.