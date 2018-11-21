Carson City sites taking part in ‘Museum Store Sunday’

Holiday shoppers looking for that "Only in Nevada" gift have an option tucked in between Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) and Cyber Monday.

The second annual Museum Store Sunday, an international campaign in which more than 500 museums participate, is scheduled for Sunday.

In Carson City, the Nevada State Museum and the Nevada State Railroad Museum are taking part in the program, offering discounts to shoppers along with special activities to celebrate the day.

At the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St., the museum store features a wide variety of items ranging from "Soul Mate Socks" to the 2018 Ornament to books, games and clothing. Select store items will be discounted from 15 to 50 percent. Those who make a store purchase will receive a free gift bag. Shoppers can also sample a free cup of American Heritage Hot Chocolate, a recipe that dates to colonial times and is touted to be Thomas Jefferson's favorite.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase a pure silver blank in the museum store and have it pressed into a medallion featuring the Nevada State Seal on the museum's Historic Coin Press No. 1.

At the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 2180 S. Carson St., shoppers will find a 10 percent discount on select merchandise. The museum store features a variety of Nevada- and railroad-themed items, including books, toys, collectibles and clothing.

Recommended Stories For You

The store will also offer free gift wrapping during the event.

Both the Carson City museum stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.