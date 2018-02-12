Carson City receives half-an-inch of snow

Monday marked the first time in more than 50 days since the last measurable snowfall in Carson City.

It wasn't much, but the half-inch reported, according to the National Weather Service was needed. It also brought cold temperatures that seemed very distant with the near-record temperatures of the last two weeks

The weak flighter system, characterized as a quick moving cold and low pressure weather pattern, came into Northern Nevada on Sunday night.

The storm left dropping 4-inches of snow at Squaw Valley Resort as of mid-Monday. The Johnson Lane area in northern Douglas County received 1.3 inches.

The rest of the week will be fairly quiet and comfortable until Feb. 19, when another flighter system similar will come through again.

Last year on Feb. 12, the area had seen close to 11-inches of precipitation. This year, the area is under 1-inch of precipitation.