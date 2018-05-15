Carson City student a semifinalist in Presidential Scholars Program

Hannah Golik, a graduating senior at Carson High School, has been named one of 630 semifinalists in the 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were selected from nearly 5,300 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2018.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 54th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

"I'm humbled to have made it to the semifinals round," Golik said. "To be considered in the top 12 percent of applicants is an honor."

Golik is attending the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall to study molecular biology and biochemistry. She plans to have a career in medical research.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize some of our nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas, including academic success, leadership and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from that year's senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America's youth. All scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for the national recognition program, which features various events and enrichment activities, culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholar Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

"It is such an honor for a CHS student to make it to the semifinals round," said Michele Lewis, vice principal of Carson High School and Career and Technical Education Administrator. "Hannah has been an exemplary student during her career at CHS, especially in the CTE programs she participates in. She currently serves as the president for both the CHS Future Business Leaders of America and HOSA chapters and has represented both organizations at national competitions in previous years and will do so again this summer. We are extremely proud of her and the way she has represented our school."

A distinguished panel of educators have reviewed the submissions and selected 630 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

For information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the office at 507-931-8345, or email PSP@ScholarshipAmerica.org.