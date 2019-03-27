Carson students honored at state conference

Ninety-three Career and Technical Education HOSA (Future Health Professionals) students competed in the Nevada State Leadership Conference held at the Rio in Las Vegas on March 18-20.

There were 74 students from Carson High School, six from Pioneer High School and 13 from Carson Middle School. More than 1,000 students from across Nevada competed in more than 40 medical competition events.

The CHS chapter left the state conference with six chapter awards and 29 students qualified to attend the International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla., June 18-24.

Kelly Gustafson, CHS CTE health sciences teacher, said the Carson City students exhibited professionalism, respect, knowledge and wisdom beyond their years throughout the school year, as well as in competition.

"I am so proud of our students and all of their hard work and dedication to HOSA," she said. "It shines through in all of their work and in the awards they captured at the state conference."

The chapter earned first place for the Largest Chapter in the state with 348 members. CHS also claimed the HOSA 100 GOLD Award where the chapter must have 100 percent of their total health science pathway students enrolled and in good standing as HOSA members. Carson and Pioneer High HOSA were the only two schools in the state to achieve this award with more than 100 percent membership (more HOSA members than students enrolled in health science classes).

Recommended Stories For You

The CHS HOSA Chapter was also awarded the Chapter of the Year award given to only one school. This award recognizes the professionalism, enthusiasm, hard work and commitment to HOSA. The chapter members must be active with a number attending the state conference as well as participating in state sanctioned HOSA events such as the Sister School Challenge and National Service Project and participating in the Courtesy Corp., volunteering program. Earning the Chapter of the Year award was a highlight of the year for Gustafson.

The students were also recognized for their time and effort to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The HOSA National Service Project Award honors HOSA chapters that provide support of a national health organization on a local, state and national level. It recognizes student-planned activities that may include fundraising, community service projects and volunteer hours.

"We do a number of charity fundraising events and volunteering throughout the year. These include the Carson Tahoe Cancer Foundation (Hope Fest and the selling of Breast Cancer Awareness items), Pancreatic Cancer Society (volunteer at their 5K and golf events) and the Seeliger Elementary School Pumpkin Patch (manage a first aid booth as well as volunteer to help in other capacities and booths)," Gustafson said. "This year we also organized a 'hat day' and 'miracle minute' where we raised more than $580 to go directly to the NPCF."

Awards for Carson High were:

Chapter of the Year; HOSA 100 GOLD over 100 percent membership; Largest Chapter in Nevada â€” 348 members, an increase from last year's 336 members; Outstanding HOSA Chapter; National Service Project â€” Second overall; Sister School Challenge â€” Third overall.

In addition, CHS student Crystal Vargas won the Service Bronze Award.