Nevada Moves Day set for Wednesday
March 18, 2019
Nevada Moves Day is a statewide event started in 2010 by State of Nevada Safe Routes to School Coordinators. The day celebrates the benefits of walking and bicycling to school. It also encourages K-8 students, school staff and families to get physically active.
Principals and/or staff will meet at the following locations and walk to the school with students on Wednesday. All students who walk to or at school will be recognized.
Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 110 Thompson St. (7:45-8:25 a.m.)
Start: Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St., to the school
Start: Carson City Fire Department, 777 S. Stewart St., to the school
Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa
No meeting place. Students who walk to school will be recognized.
Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road (7:45-8:25 a.m.)
Start: U.S. Post Office, 1111 S. Roop St., to the school
Start: Gas Station, 1615 E. 5th St., to the school
Fritsch Elementary School, 504 Bath St. (7:45-8:25 a.m.)
Start: Corner of N. Ormsby Blvd. and W. Winnie Ln. to the school
Eagle Valley Middle School, 4151 E. 5th St.