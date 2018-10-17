Carson City students to take part in quake drill

Students and staff members in the Carson City School District will rock and roll in an earthquake drill Thursday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. The event is part of the Great Nevada ShakeOut, an annual statewide earthquake drill designed to teach students and educators about how to protect themselves during an earthquake.

"Communities often have warning of natural disasters, such as tornadoes, fire, floods and the like; however, earthquakes can strike suddenly and without warning," said Ann Cyr, risk manager for the Carson City School District. "It is important that our school community knows the action steps to take to protect themselves from injury."

Though most Nevada schools and agencies will participate in the annual event Thursday at 10:20 a.m., drills at Carson City schools will be held at 10 a.m. to accommodate recess schedules with some schools hosting drills Friday instead.

Drop, Cover, and Hold On is the technique promoted by the Great Nevada ShakeOut as the safest way to protect yourself during an earthquake. It is expected some 19 million people worldwide will participate in similar drills and activities in their community.

In the event of an earthquake, people are encouraged to drop to their knees wherever they are, then use one arm to protect the head and neck while using the other hand to hold on to a sturdy table or desk that you are underneath. If a person cannot find something sturdy to hold on to, they should try to get close to an interior wall, and use both arms to protect your head and neck.

Nevada is the third most seismically-active state in the country. Experts say it's possible that a major quake will strike northern or Southern Nevada in the near future.