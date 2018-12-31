Carson City supervisors address rezoning ordinances

A short agenda starts off the Board of Supervisors' new year.

The first meeting of the year takes place on Jan. 3, prior to the Jan. 7 swearing-in of Carson City's newly elected officials, including incoming Ward 1 supervisor, Stacey Giomi. The board meets the first and third Thursday of the month, and elected officials are by law always sworn in on the first Monday in January. Giomi takes over for Supervisor Karen Abowd, who will still sit in on the first meeting and be replaced by Giomi at the supervisors' second meeting on Jan. 17.

On Thursday, the board will take up the second reading of two ordinances heard at its final 2018 meeting. Both ordinances involve rezoning: one rezones five parcels on two Cochise Street addresses to retail commercial and a second rezones 119 acres off Deer Run Road near Highway 50 to a mix of single-family 6000, multifamily apartment, general commercial and public regional.

The first was voted initially on a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Brad Bonkowski voting no due to concerns about traffic congestion in the fast-developing South Carson Street area near the highway interchange and the latter was approved unanimously on first reading.

The board will hear a quarterly report on the status of open cases of protected persons from the city's new public guardian, Jean Perpich, who was appointed to a four-year term by the board in September.

The supervisors will also vote whether to reappoint Jill Rasner and Mallory Wilson to the Board of Equalization for two new terms based on a recommendation from Mayor Bob Crowell as well as appoint a hotel/motel operator to the Culture and Tourism Authority.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.