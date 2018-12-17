Carson City supervisors could OK Waste Management pact

The Board of Supervisors will vote Thursday whether to approve Carson City's new 15-year contract for trash collection and recycling services with Waste Management of Nevada.

Waste Management is the city's current vendor and has had problems with customer service so the new contract specifies levels of service, including a publicly accessible local customer service office, ability to respond to all calls in either English or Spanish, and same-day pickup of missed collections if a complaint is received by 2 p.m.

The city received five submissions to its request for proposal for garbage collection services and, on Nov. 1, voted to negotiate with Waste Management. Subsequently, one of the vendors, C&S Waste Solutions, wrote a letter to the city opposing the decision, but there's no formal process for the company to appeal.

The board will also vote whether to approve a zoning change and tentative subdivision map to build 270 single-family houses on 68.3 acres of a 119-acre development east of Deer Run Road off Drako Way. The development's future plans include multifamily apartments on 18 acres, commercial properties on 14 acres, and 19 acres of open space.

The supervisors will also decide whether to approve the 30 percent design of the South Carson Street Compete Streets project. The city held a public meeting last week previewing the plan.

The board will vote on several purchasing contracts, including $797,828, being funded by the Sewer and Water funds and reimbursed by a federal grant, to buy four Caterpillar portable generators through Sourcewell; and $217,190 with CCS Presentation Systems for all new audio, video and recording equipment for the Sierra Room, where most public meetings are held.

At its last meeting, the board voted to make Nancy Paulson the city manager and on Thursday it will vote whether to approve her employment agreement for a starting annual base salary of $177,683.

The supervisors will also interview candidates for one spot on the Regional Transportation Commission and two openings on the Audit Committee. The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.