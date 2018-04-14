Carson City supervisors set to tackle budget

If You Go

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday is set to review Carson City's 2019 fiscal year tentative budget.

On a packed agenda, the board has set aside several hours to hear and discuss the budget as well as the proposed capital improvement program, and then provide direction to staff.

The total estimated revenue, including general fund and proprietary funds, is $156.36 million while estimated expenses are $154.04 million.

The proposed capital improvement program is $5.61 million.

The city held two open houses on the tentative budget on April 2 and filed it with the Nevada Department of Taxation.

Also, convening as the Redevelopment Authority, the board will discuss the proposed $4.12 million redevelopment budget and its $642,996 capital improvement program.

Recommended Stories For You

From the Planning Commission, the supervisors will consider an ordinance limiting the city's marijuana dispensaries and retail stores to 15 square foot signs.

The board will vote to approve a contract not to exceed $3.99 million with Q&D Construction for construction of the upcoming Downtown Curry Streetscape Project, which includes road repaving, sidewalk work, replacing water and sewer lines, and placing electrical utilities underground.

The supervisors will also convene as the Board of Health to hear reports on the city's Sexual Assault Response Team and assault statistics, the Community Health Improvement Plan, and on three subcommittees — workforce housing, youth, and crisis triage — of the city's Behavioral Health Task Force.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.