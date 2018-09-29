Carson City supervisors to address public land issues

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote whether to support a handful of corrections to a federal lands bill that would change the use of dozens of acres of Carson City land.

The corrections to the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 involve land currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management as well as by the city.

Among the proposed changes would be the city acquiring 39 acres near Silver Saddle Ranch from BLM for open space, and making available 27.56 acres of BLM land west of Prison Hill recreation area and 17.45 acres of city-owned property east of Edmonds Drive and Bennett Avenue for residential development.

The board will also vote to authorize Parks, Recreation & Open Space to apply for a grant to acquire 100 acres near Golf Club Drive, once the site of the Clear Creek Camp. In 2015, the Nevada Legislature directed Nevada Division of State Lands to sell the property and use the proceeds for the restoration of the Stewart Indian School.

The property value is estimated between $1.4 and $1.6 million, and the Forest Legacy Program grant would require a 25 percent city match.

The supervisors will vote to enact several ordinances on second readings, including ordinances for sewer pipe design, adoption of the International Fire Code, and two zoning changes, one on property on Old Hot Springs Road and another on Lompa Ranch near Railroad Drive.

The board will interview five candidates for two spots on the Cultural Commission.

Meeting as the Redevelopment Authority, the supervisors will hear an appeal of a decision by the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee (RACC). Earlier this month, RACC denied an application to the Facade Improvement Program from a Minnesota Street property owner when a vote to deny the application resulted in a 3-3 tie.

The authority will also vote whether to award $9,000 to help fund Passport to Downtown, an event held the Friday before the Nevada Day parade.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.