Carson City supervisors to consider sheriff’s officers’ contract

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote whether to approve changes to Carson City's collective bargaining agreement with the Sheriff's Supervisory Association.

If approved, the amended agreement would be in effect for five years, through June 30, 2023.

The proposed changes include 4.6 percent raise in step 1 compensation, and expanding from four steps to seven steps with 3.5 percent increases between steps up to step 6.

The estimated fiscal impact is $986,000 to $1,010,000 for the five years of the agreement.

The board will vote to adopt a bill to issue $10.2 million in bonds to refinance existing bonds used to buy water rights in Minden. The refinancing is expected to save $3.3 million, which must be reinvested in another water project. Relatedly, the supervisors will hear two items to prepare for issuing $7 million in bonds to pay for the completion of the east-west transmission line between Minden and the Quill Water Treatment Plant.

The board will vote to approve contracts for temporary staffing with Marathon Staffing Group Inc., Manpower, Acro Service Corp., and Talent Framework, LLC, for an annual amount not to exceed $1.7 million.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the staff report, the state of Nevada awarded contracts to all four agencies and city staff is recommending joining all four contracts.

The supervisors will appoint one member to the Library Board of Trustees and three members to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The board will convene as the Board of Health and hear two presentations, on Health and Human Services' quality improvement plan and a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response event in September, and hear two other items to give HHS staff direction on its tobacco prevention and control program and its Community Health Improvement Plan.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.