Carson City Sheriff’s Office detains three while serving warrant

Three people were detained late Thursday night after Carson City Sheriff's Office entered a Tanglewood Village apartment on Roop Street about 10:30 p.m.

Deputies served an arrest warrant after an alleged physical altercation where the victim was treated by paramedics at his residence with burns to the face, according to witnesses. They responded to a residence near Manzanita Terrace around 7:30 p.m. for the alleged battery and false imprisonment call.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said the victim had substantial, but non-life threatening wounds. He was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

Three people were taken into custody without incident after SET and detectives conducted a soft breach of the apartment. One person who was being detained was being checked by Carson City paramedics for complaints of chest pain but was not transported to the hospital.

All three were taken to the Sheriff's Office for questioning. The three are allegedly friends of the victim, however that has not been confirmed.

Charges are pending. This story will be updated with more information becomes available.