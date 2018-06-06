Carson City Symphony’s 34th annual Pops Party concert to return Sunday

Carson City Symphony's 34th annual Pops Party concert will be held at the Capital Amphitheater, between the Capitol and Legislative buildings, at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

The program will feature the Carson City Symphony, Carson City Symphony Chorus, and guest singer Cherie Shipley. Admission is free.

The Symphony, directed by David Bugli, and the Symphony Chorus will perform pops music, music from musicals, films, and marches.

Guest Conductor Carlos Rafael will lead the Symphony in selections from Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story."

Cherie Shipley, the lead singer of the Take This jazz combo and the Sagebrush Rebels country-western band, is a popular performer on casino stages, in nightclubs, and at community venues. She will sing new arrangements of "So Many Stars" and "Bump Bounce Boogie" with the orchestra.

Seating is on the lawn; bring blankets or lawn chairs. Parking is in the garage on the corner of Fifth and Stewart streets or on the street. Snacks, raffle tickets, and Yogurt Beach frozen treats will be available.

The free concert is supported, in part, with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For concert location in the event of rainy weather, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154, or check its website: CCSymphony.com.