Carson City teacher named to Nevada education advisory cabinet

LeAnn Morris is representing the Carson City School District on the newly formed education advisory cabinet for the state.

Steve Canavero, Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced on Thursday the formation of an advisory cabinet made up exclusively of teachers around the state.

"Teachers are such an important voice in education and I'm grateful that 21 of them from throughout Nevada are willing to serve in this capacity," Canavero said. "We learned during the recent development of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act how important stakeholder feedback is during every policy discussion. The State Superintendent's Advisory Cabinet will provide that same kind of voice in discussions made at the state level about state education goals."

Three initial topics Canavero has identified to the cabinet include raising achievement of all students, supporting low-performing schools, and addressing recruitment, diversification, and retention of future teachers in the state. The 21 teachers selected came from 81 applications statewide.

Cabinet members from the Clark County School District include Richard Knoeppel, Brad Evans, Jeffrey Field, Renee Paterson, Mercedes Krause, Deborah Whitt, Kenneth Belknap, Michael Lang, Daniel Liles, Christine Herbert, and Jeanine Roser.

Representing the Elko County School District is John Tierney.

Recommended Stories For You

Representing the Lyon County School District is Jerri Kerns.

Representing the State Public Charter Schools is Jennifer Grennan.

Representing the Washoe County School District are Kasey Smith, Pilar Biller, Jennifer Hill, Sara Stewart-Lediard, Jennifer Hoy, and Nicolette Smith.