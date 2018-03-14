Carson City to assist with Storey County’s first traffic light

Storey County is getting its first traffic signal and Carson City will be assisting in its maintenance.

The Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday authorized an interlocal agreement between Storey County and Carson City to provide services and technical support.

The signal is being constructed by the Nevada Department of Transportation at the intersection of USA Parkway and Electric Avenue, right off I-80 near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

The city will provide time and materials to repair and maintain the signal, and invoice the county for its work.

Carson City has similar agreements with Lyon and Douglas counties. Overall, Public Works maintains 50 signals in Carson City, 19 signals in Douglas County, two signals in Dayton, and soon one in Storey County.

James Jacklett, operations manager, control systems, said the agreement was flexible enough to not overburden staff and Brad Bonkowski, RTC chair, said the agreement also has a 30-day termination clause in case the city determines it isn't working out.

Recommended Stories For You

The RTC also approved a grant application for $50,000 with the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division to help underwrite the Senior Bus Pass Program, which provides unlimited free rides to senior citizens on the Jump Around Carson bus route.

Before RTC, the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved an amendment to the Transportation Improvement Program to add a reconstruction of Fairview Drive and an NDOT planning study for the Carson City Sheriff's Office.