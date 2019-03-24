Carson City to hold budget open house April 1

Carson City is holding its annual budget open house April 1.

In two sessions, city staff will go over the budget process and proposed fiscal year 2020 budget. Representatives from each department will be available to take questions.

The sessions are noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 852 E. William St. The first session will also be streamed live and recorded and posted at carson.org.

Departmental presentations will be made available online at carson.org/budget on April 1.