Carson City to host Korean War Veterans advocate on May 1

A ceremony to honor Korean War veterans at the Korean War Veterans Memorial featuring a Korean War veterans activist will be held.

Hannah Kim has been traveling across the country to visit Korean War Memorials in all 50 states and will be laying a ceremonial wreath at Carson City's Memorial during a ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. May 1 at Riverview Park at the end of East Fifth Street.

Him is the founder of Remember 727, an organization dedicated to honoring Korean War veterans. Kim lobbied Congress to enact legislation that was signed by President Barack Obama, establishing July 27 as National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

She recently completed a worldwide tour across six continents to meet with Korean War veterans from 28 countries. The purpose of Kim's three-month journey is to thank Korean War veterans and to raise support and awareness for the Wall of Rememberance, an addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall was approved by Congress in 2016, but a lack of funding has delayed its construction. Kim's desire is for the Wall to be completed as soon as possible so surviving veterans can attend the dedication ceremony.